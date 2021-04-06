SCSO: Sumter man arrested after receiving reportedly stolen catalytic converters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Monday and is facing charges related to the possession of stolen catalytic converters. Deputies say 43-year-old John Wayne Dubose received eight reportedly stolen catalytic converters on three separate days in February and March. Officials say the catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from vehicles at an automotive retail business.

Additionally, investigators say Dubose obtained a metals permit while knowing he was not allowed to have one, due to past property crime convictions.

Officials say Dubose has been charged with two counts of Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more and obtaining a permit to transport or sell stolen metals.

Deputies say Dubose was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on bond later the same day.