Sumter woman accused of hitting victim in the head with a glass bottle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is in custody, accused of hitting a female victim in the head with a glass bottle. Deputies say 28-year-old Shaparis Jalesa Vanburen was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and battery, third degree.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the 1100 block of Manning Road on March 15.

Vanburen was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.