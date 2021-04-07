Governor Henry McMaster reacts to Darla Moore ending her association with UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday night, the University of South Carolina’s biggest donor ended her association with the university after it failed to acknowledge her mother’s passing. In a letter to the Board of Trustees, which was obtained by the Post and Courier, Moore stated, “the deepest regret of my life is the effort and resources I have expended on your behalf.”

Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster, who serves on the board, responded to Moore’s comments.

The university ultimately released a statement which reads in part, “We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Moore, who has done much for the university through her generous philanthropy and selfless service. President Caslen and the entire university community are grateful for her lasting contributions and our thoughts are with her and her family during this difficult time.”