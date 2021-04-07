Integrated Micro-Chromatography Systems expanding operations in Richland County, creating 30 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An Irmo-based company is expanding its operations in Richland County, creating more than 30 jobs. Integrated Micro-Chromatography Systems is investing $4.1 million the next five years on this new project.

“County Council is always eager to support growing businesses in Richland County, and it is especially exciting to watch a company like IMCS get its start here and achieve so much,” said Paul Livingston, chair of Richland County Council. “The investment and new jobs IMCS is bringing to our community will benefit our residents and are evidence of the type of success businesses can achieve here.”

The company creates and manufactures next generation biotechnology products.