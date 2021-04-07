Lawmaker’s comments on SC hate crime bill called “overtly racist, offensive”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – State leaders have started responding to a lawmakers’s comments about why he voted against the hate crime bill moving its way through the South Carolina legislature.

The bill known as the Clementa Pinckney Bill passed its first reading in the House with a vote of 79-29 Wednesday afternoon but within hours controversy has spread across the state.

Prior to Wednesday’s vote, Rep. Victor Dabney (R-Camden), posted on Facebook his reasons for voting no. Dabney writes, in part, “our entire way of life has been vilified by the left; it’s our whiteness and our “straightness” that keeps getting in the way.” He adds that he is told “we are the reason that blacks can’t seem to succeed in our society. We are the reason that black crime rates are ten times that of others. We are the reason that the black family unit has been destroyed and most young black children don’t have a father figure in the home.”

He has since deleted the post.

We left a message with Representative Dabney to give him a chance to expand on his comments. We have not yet received a response.

Rep. John King (D-Rock Hill), posted a statement on his Facebook page regarding the comment.

“I am shocked, appalled, and disgusted by the words of Representative Dabney. His statement was overtly racist and deeply offensive to me, my colleagues, and all South Carolinians who believe our elected officials must do better. Claiming that “blacks can’t seem to succeed in our society,” asserting offensive stereotypes about black families, and spreading outright lies about crime statistics – there is no place for this in the South Carolina General Assembly. We have a problem when racists like Vic Dabney feel comfortable expressing their bigotry. But we have an even bigger problem when we allow racist statements to go unaddressed. We cannot turn away and stay silent in the face of hate. I ask Republican leaders to take a stand by condemning Vic Dabney and I call on him to resign his office in the South Carolina House, as he has revealed himself to be incapable of serving the people of this state.”

South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson took to Twitter with his response.

.@schousespeaker This is the face and future of the Republican Party. He should be removed from any committee assignments by Speaker Lucas today. pic.twitter.com/iDt8maTREr — Trav Robertson (@TravRobertson) April 7, 2021

Robertson called for House Speaker Jay Lucas to remove Dabney from his committee assignments.