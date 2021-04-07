Lawmaker’s comments on SC hate crime bill called “overtly racist, offensive”
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – State leaders have started responding to a lawmakers’s comments about why he voted against the hate crime bill moving its way through the South Carolina legislature.
The bill known as the Clementa Pinckney Bill passed its first reading in the House with a vote of 79-29 Wednesday afternoon but within hours controversy has spread across the state.
Prior to Wednesday’s vote, Rep. Victor Dabney (R-Camden), posted on Facebook his reasons for voting no. Dabney writes, in part, “our entire way of life has been vilified by the left; it’s our whiteness and our “straightness” that keeps getting in the way.” He adds that he is told “we are the reason that blacks can’t seem to succeed in our society. We are the reason that black crime rates are ten times that of others. We are the reason that the black family unit has been destroyed and most young black children don’t have a father figure in the home.”
He has since deleted the post.
We left a message with Representative Dabney to give him a chance to expand on his comments. We have not yet received a response.
Rep. John King (D-Rock Hill), posted a statement on his Facebook page regarding the comment.
South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson took to Twitter with his response.
Robertson called for House Speaker Jay Lucas to remove Dabney from his committee assignments.