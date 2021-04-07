RCSD searching for missing teen last seen leaving her home Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Monday. Deputies are asking for your help finding Sanaa Amenhotop, who was last seen leaving her residence in Northeast Columbia.

Authorities describe Amenhotop as 5’5″, about 160 lbs., has long brown braids and black eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black NASA shirt, a black and brown throw around her shoulders, light blue jeans and pink Crocs.

Anyone who sees Amenhotop should call 911. If you have any information about where she may be, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.