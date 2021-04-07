Woman suing Governor McMaster over back to work directive speaks out

The state employee took issue with Governor McMaster's directive telling people working form home to return to the office

Myrtle Beach, SC (WPDE) — Wednesday we heard from the woman who has filed a lawsuit against Governor Henry McMaster after he directed state employees who are working from home to return to the office.

Annette Montgomery from our ABC Sister in myrtle Beach spoke exclusively to the woman who field the lawsuit with the help of the A.C.L.U.