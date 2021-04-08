Man accused of taking 30k to do construction on Chapin home

Lexington Co.,SC (WOLO) —- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrests a man accused of Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses.

According to an arrest warrant, 29 year old James Brandon Jordan offered to do some construction work on a Chapin home. Deputies say not only was Jordan not licensed to do the work, but signed a contract and took $30 thousand dollars to complete it.

Officials say Jordan did have a ‘specialty contractor registration’ from the state Department of Labor, licensing and Regulation. But authorities say that only allows him to do certain types of work at a residence. Based of work done during their investigation deputies determined the construction he was planning to do was ‘outside the scope of his LLR registration.’

That’s not all Jordan is in trouble with the law for. According to arrest warrants, when deputies went to Jordan’s home to execute a search warrant, they say they located a homemade pipe bomb and have now also charged him with possession of a destructive device and tree counts of unlawful conduct toward a child since three children were inside the home where the pipe bomb was discovered.

Officials say they are still working on this investigation and are asking anyone who may have been a victim of any other cases of potential home improvement fraud connected to Jordan or his company is being asked to email homefraud@lcsd.sc.gov