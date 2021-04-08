Orangeburg RMC hosting vaccination event at County Fairgrounds Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Regional Medical Center is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event at the County Fairgrounds Friday. You can get your shot from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No registration is required, but you will need to bring your ID.

First doses of the vaccine will be given to those 18 years or older. If you’re getting your second dose, bring your COVID-19 vaccine record card. Vaccines are given on a first come first serve basis.