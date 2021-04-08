Sumter PD looking for man accused of running a plumbing scheme

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is looking for a man suspected of being involved in a plumbing scheme. Police say they are looking for 47-year-old Jeremy Paul Edwin Mosley, of the Camden/Sumter area, who is a contractor accused of negotiating a plumbing repair deal without company knowledge, taking money from residents to purchase materials and then never returning to perform the job.

Jeremy Paul Edwin Mosley

Jeremy Paul Edwin Mosley
Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

Police say Mosley is wanted for breach of trust less than $2,000.

If you have any information about Mosely, contact the Sumter Police at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

Categories: Local News, Sumter
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts