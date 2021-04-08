Sumter PD looking for man accused of running a plumbing scheme

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is looking for a man suspected of being involved in a plumbing scheme. Police say they are looking for 47-year-old Jeremy Paul Edwin Mosley, of the Camden/Sumter area, who is a contractor accused of negotiating a plumbing repair deal without company knowledge, taking money from residents to purchase materials and then never returning to perform the job.

Police say Mosley is wanted for breach of trust less than $2,000.

If you have any information about Mosely, contact the Sumter Police at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.