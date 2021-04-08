Two injured in shooting at Hermitage Trailer Park in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say two people were injured in a shooting at a trailer park in Camden on Wednesday night.
Authorities say it happened at the Hermitage Trailer Park on Precipice Road.
According to investigators, the victims do not have life-threatening injuries and are being treated by medical personnel.
Deputies say they haven’t found a motive for the shooting and the suspect(s) haven’t been identified.
If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.