Two injured in shooting at Hermitage Trailer Park in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say two people were injured in a shooting at a trailer park in Camden on Wednesday night.

Authorities say it happened at the Hermitage Trailer Park on Precipice Road.

According to investigators, the victims do not have life-threatening injuries and are being treated by medical personnel.

Deputies say they haven’t found a motive for the shooting and the suspect(s) haven’t been identified.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.