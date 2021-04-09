RCSD announces arrest in deadly weekend shooting on South Beltline Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested an individual in connection with a weekend shooting on South Beltline Boulevard that left a man dead. Deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Ahmad Cook II and charged him with the murder of 27-year-old Charles Fulk and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the 500 block of South Beltline Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, in reference to a shooting. On the scene, officials say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body lying in the parking lot. Authorities say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies say they arrested Cook without incident during a traffic stop on I-20 near Two Notch Road Wednesday night. Officials say he was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.