Family of former NFL player accused in mass shooting agree to CTE testing

The brain of the former NFL player will be examined for signs of the degenerative disease as a part of his autopsy

York County, SC (AP) — The brain of the former NFL player who killed five people in South Carolina before fatally shooting himself — will be tested for a degenerative disease that has affected a number of pro athletes.

chronic traumatic encephalopathy — also known as CTE , which has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast says she had gotten approval from Phillip Adams’ family for the procedure to be included as part of his autopsy.