City of Columbia leaders welcome spring by planting wildflowers at the intersection of Main and Elmwood

1/2 IMG 7657 Wildflower planting Image: ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 7656 Wildflower planting Image: ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some of us have been doing some spring planting, and so has the City of Columbia. Monday afternoon, Mayor Steve Benjamin, Councilman Howard Duvall and other city leaders planted wildflower seeds at the intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue.

Mayor Benjamin says he hopes when they bloom, that the flowers brighten the spirits of all residents of the city.

The seeds planted Monday will grow into dwarf sunflowers and zinnias, and they can be seen in the upcoming months.