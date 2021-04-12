Duo accused of stealing from area church arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested two people of stealing valuable property from a place of worship. According to CPD, 55 year old Deborah Leslie and 57 year old Gary Nichols were located by Columbia Police in Lexington County Monday and taken into custody accused of Criminal Conspiracy and Grand Larceny.

The pair is accused of stealing a set of candlesticks from the Saint Joseph Catholic Church reportedly worth $2100 dollars back on March 18, 2021 from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Devine Street.

Investigators were able to identify the pair after looking at surveillance video recorded from the crime scene. Authorities say they are still trying to locate the stolen property.