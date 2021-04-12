Mass vaccination site at Columbia Place Mall to open Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new vaccination site will open in Columbia this week. Beginning Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., FEMA, the state of South Carolina, and Richland County will be providing vaccines at Columbia Place Mall.

“We are committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and our top priority is to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV.

Officials say both drive-thru and walk in options are available, but you must make an appointment. You can sign up at vams.cdc.gov/vaccineportal.

“Getting vaccinated is the best step anyone can take to getting past this pandemic,” said Kim Stenson, SCEMD Director. “By choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, people are not only safeguarding their own health, they’re also being their own emergency managers and protecting the well-being of their families and communities.”

If you need to get a ride to your vaccine appointment, call The COMET at 803-255-7123. You can also visit cometcovidhelp.org.