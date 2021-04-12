SLED: Three Richland County women charged with violating Computer Crimes Act

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, three Richland County women are facing computer crime charges. Officials say the three women are accused of creating fraudulent customer accounts in order to obtain property and services from Charter Spectrum. According to investigators, the women cost the company over $700,000.

Officials say 28-year-old Bria Chenial Watts, 29-year-old Asia Michelle McCrory and 32-year-old Courtney Katerri Smith each have been charged with violating the Computer Crimes Act first degree.

Authorities say the women were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.