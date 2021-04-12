Spring is in full bloom with “Art Blossoms” at the Columbia Museum of Art

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Spring has sprung, and the Columbia Museum of Art is launching an brand new “Art Blossoms” exhibit and museum fundraiser this week. From this Wednesday-Sunday, you can experience fine art, flowers, garden clubs and designers. They have a bunch of different events, beginning with the opening celebration Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and they include floral-inspired food, drinks and live music outside on Boyd Plaza. They have nearly a dozen other events throughout the weekend, like art classes and brunches, with a range of admission prices.

To reserve your spot, visit the Columbia Museum of Art website.