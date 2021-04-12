Win a chance to see the 2022 Indianapolis 500 by giving blood this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can earn the chance to see the Indianapolis 500 next year, by giving blood. The American Red Cross says if you donate from now to Thursday, you will be entered into the drawing where one person can win a VIP package to the race in May of 2022.

The winner can take three friends and will receive perks like round trip airfare and a $500 gift card.

You can visit the Red Cross’ website to make an appointment.