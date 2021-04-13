Consumer News: FEMA launches funeral assistance program, homeowners seeing an increase in property tax and more!

CNN– FEMA says it’s getting thousands of calls about its new funeral assistance program. The program launched Monday, and the large volume of calls is causing technical issues. Under the program, families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can apply for assistance with funeral costs. To be eligible, COVID-19 or coronavirus-like symptoms have to be listed on the death certificate as a cause or likely cause of death. The applicant has to be a United States citizen or legal resident, but the person who died does not have to meet that requirement.

Facebook is rolling out notifications to alert all users about vaccine eligibility in their state. The company said the alerts will be found at the top of news feeds now that vaccination appointments are open to more age groups. Facebook has been showing vaccine notifications to users 65 and older since February. Between January and March, more than 3 million people in the U.S. clicked through those notifications to access information from their local public health authority.

According to a new report, homeowners across the U.S. saw a significant increase in their property tax bill last year. Mandy Gaither explains.