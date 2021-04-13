Could Johnson and Johnson vaccine impact us locally

Area pharmacies are listening to recommendations from the CDC as they wait and wonder

Myrtle Beach, SC (WPDE) — Local health officials and pharmacies workers are listening to these recommendations saying they wont administer any of their Johnson and Johnson vaccine supply for the time being.

State health officials say as of Monday, there were about 190 thousand doses scattered across the state. Nick Papantonis has more on how this halt could impact South Carolina’s push to vaccinate.