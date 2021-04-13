COVID-19 vaccines available Wednesday at the former Fairfield Memorial Hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to officials, the Fairfield County Government and Fairfield Medical Associates are teaming up to offer COVID-19 vaccines while supplies last Wednesday. The vaccine site, located at the former Fairfield Memorial Hospital at 102 US Hwy 321 Bypass North. The drive-thru vaccine site will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. while supplies last.

You do not need to make an appointment. Officials say they will only be offering the Moderna vaccine, and will be available to anyone 18 years and older.

You will be given an appointment for your second vaccine dose at the vaccination site.