Family Health Centers administering COVID-19 vaccines in Orangeburg Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family Health Centers, Inc. is hosting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site Tuesday in Orangeburg. You can get your shot at the Town of North’s Community Center Square on Salley Road now until 4 p.m. Officials say they will close for lunch from 1-2 p.m.

People getting their first dose must be 18 years or older, and those getting their second dose must bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card and photo ID. Vaccines will be administered while supplies last.