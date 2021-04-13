LCSD: Arson suspect charged with setting three additional fires in 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man previously arrested for setting two building fires in March is facing additional arson charges for three 2020 fires. Deputies say 28-year-old Corey Wayne Roscow has been charged with three counts of third degree arson in addition to the two counts of third degree arson he was charged with last month.

According to authorities, Roscow is accused of setting two abandoned buildings and a car on James Dunbar Road on fire last year. According to deputies, witnesses say Roscow was at the scene of each fire and tried to avoid law enforcement.

Officials say Roscow was arrested Monday and was released after he met the conditions of his bond.

