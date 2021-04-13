Midlands drivers see slight dip in gas prices

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is some good news for those filling up at the pump. Gas prices have actually fallen, but only a little. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.51 a gallon. That’s down two cents in the past week, and nearly seven cents lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.29 a gallon, while the most expensive is $2.84.

The national average has also fallen to $2.85 a gallon.

Categories: Local News, National News
