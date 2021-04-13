Midlands drivers see slight dip in gas prices

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is some good news for those filling up at the pump. Gas prices have actually fallen, but only a little. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.51 a gallon. That’s down two cents in the past week, and nearly seven cents lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.29 a gallon, while the most expensive is $2.84.

The national average has also fallen to $2.85 a gallon.