RCSD looking for missing man with medical conditions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 59-year-old man who was reported missing after being last seen at his home on Sunday. Deputies are looking for Leonard Dover, who was last seen at his home off R L Coward Road, and was headed towards Garners Ferry Road on foot.

Authorities say Dover is 6’1″ and weighs about 140 lbs. According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a black and khaki shirt with dark grey jeans.

Officials say Dover has medical conditions and does not have his medication with him.

If you see Dover or know where he is, call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.

