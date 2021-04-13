SC to use VW settlement money to buy more than 200 new school buses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina will use money from the settlement of a lawsuit with Volkswagen to purchase more than 200 new school buses. Tuesday morning, the governor, Superintendent Molly Spearman and the state Department of Insurance director announced the more than $24 million will be used to update the state’s aging bus fleet, with 235 new buses.

“Today marks an important day for our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Director Farmer and his team accepted an immense challenge in determining how these funds should be invested to benefit as many South Carolinians as possible, and they have exceeded expectations. Because of today’s announcement, those in our state who rely on public transit and the children who rely on our school buses will be safer.”

The settlement follows a 2015 case in which it was determined Volkswagen was installing “defeat devices” that were intended to cheat diesel emissions tests. The additional funds will also be used to purchase three electric transit buses for Charleston and Florence.

“This announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient, and environmentally friendly school buses in the nation,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Not only will these new propane buses help ensure over 300,000 bus riders get to and from school safely and on time, it will save tax payers millions of dollars while drastically reducing emissions.”