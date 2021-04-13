Shooting at local apartment leaves man in critical condition

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a shooting they say left a man hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident took place at the Austin Woods apartment complex along Garners Ferry Road after reports of gunshots officials say took place just before 12:30pm.

Once authorities arrived they say the male victim was in the process of being taken to the hospital by EMS for a gunshot wound to the upper body. That man is being treated for his injuries and at last check was listed in critical condition. Officials tell ABC Columbia News an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help in the case is asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC or by logging onto CrimeSC.com