State Rep. Krystle Matthews kicks off campaign for U.S. Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A state lawmaker launched her bid to unseat Republican United States Senator Tim Scott. Krystle Matthews held a campaign kick off event Tuesday morning. She says she plans to register 150,000 new voters across the Palmetto State to tighten the margin between Democrats and Republicans.

Senator Scott has said his 2022 re-election run would be his last Senate race.

So far, Matthews is the only Democrat to enter the race. When asked for a comment, South Carolina Republican Chairman Drew McKissick tells ABC Columbia “we appreciate Representative Matthews’s willingness to work with Republicans by making it easier for us to pick up another State House seat and keep the U.S. Senate race in 2022. Regardless of what office they’re running for, any time a Democrat has to talk about where they land on the issues, it’s a good thing for Republicans.”