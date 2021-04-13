Sumter County deputies looking for man wanted for assault, damaging a vehicle

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for a man accused of punching a female in the head area and damaging a vehicle. Deputies say Rashaun Gregg is wanted in connection with the incident that took place in the 1000 block of Morton Street in Sumter on February 17. According to authorities, Gregg is accused of causing $3,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

Rashaun Gregg

Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities describe Gregg as 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 237 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Gregg will be charged with assault and malicious injury to private property.

 

