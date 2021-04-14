Columbia Police: Man dead after shooting at apartment complex

Authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident between two acquaintances
Rebecca Ball,
Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —  Columbia police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road.

Investigators say officers found a man dead at the Brook Pines Apartment complex around 10 Wednesday night.  According to police, the incident appears to be isolated between two people who knew each other. No additional details have been released at this time. Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

 

 

