Consumer News: Cleaning supply sales drop, why some Americans are considering travel insurance and more!

CNN– Panic buying of cleaning and paper products has slowed down. Sales of toilet paper dropped more than 32% in the past 12 weeks compared to this time last year, according to market research firm NielsenIQ. Purchases of paper towels fell more than 18% along with cleaning wipes sales dropping 16% versus last year. Overall, Nielsen says sales of these products still remain higher than they were pre-pandemic.

Apple’s first product launch of the year is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 20. The company says the virtual event has the tagline ‘Spring Loaded.’ During the event, Apple is expected to unveil updated iPad Pros and AirPods. Their MacBooks are due for revamps also, but are expected later this year.

With warmer weather and more people getting vaccinated, Americans are ready to travel. If you plan to take a trip, experts say travel insurance may be the way to go.

Mandy Gaither reports.