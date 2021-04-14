COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A former U.S. Surgeon General will speak about public health disparities in Columbia in a virtual event today.

Dr. Regina Benjamin, who served at the 18th U.S. Surgeon General from 2009-2013, will speak at Engenuity SC’s event at Noon.

Dr. Benjamin will lead the discussion on how we can narrow the gap in health disparities.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will be moderated by Dr. Tisha Felder from the University of South Carolina.

Benjamin will hold a brief Q&A session at the end of the session.

To register for the event, visit the webinar’s Zoom page.