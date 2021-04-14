Lexington PD need help identifying individuals accused of taking merchandise, assaulting employee at Ulta

1/3 LPD Ulta Suspect 1 Ulta suspect 1 Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/3 LPD Ulta Suspect 2 Ulta suspect 2 Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

3/3 LPD Ulta Suspect 3 Ulta suspect 1 Courtesy: Lexington Police Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals accused of taking more than $5,000 in merchandise and assaulting an employee at Ulta on Sunset Boulevard. Authorities say they incident occurred on April 11.

After taking the merchandise, police say the individuals fled the scene, assaulting a store employee in the process.

LPD needs to identify those involved in this recent investigation at Ulta on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington. If you have information about this case, please call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or email at bpayton@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/8D5vpR1YNm — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 14, 2021

If you know who any of these individuals are or have any information about this incident, call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or send an email to bpayton@lexsc.com.