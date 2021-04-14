OCSO: Woman charged for plot to kill 17-year-old boy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a woman as a result of an investigation into a 2020 shooting. Deputies say 23-year-old Angel Goodwin was arrested and charged with conspiracy after an investigation revealed that she had a plot to kill a 17-year-old boy in March. Authorities say that 17-year-old was arrested on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in October 2020.

“We’re continuing our investigation until we have in custody anyone and everyone connected in any way,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

At the time of her arrest, deputies say Goodwin was out on bond for a shooting incident that sent a bystander to the hospital.