SC State Association of Fire Chiefs honors firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Association of Fire Chiefs and other members of the state’s fire service gathered Wednesday to remember firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the SC Fallen Firefighters Memorial. This memorial center honors the courage, commitment and sacrifices made by each fallen firefighter.

There are now 121 firefighters names on the memorial wall who gave their lives in service to us all.