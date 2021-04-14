University of South Carolina announces education partnership with Major League Soccer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina is kicking it with Major League Soccer. Wednesday morning, the university announced a multi-year education partnership with the professional soccer league. According to the agreement, current and former Major League Soccer players will have access to online educational opportunities offered through UofSC.

University President Bob Caslen says its a win-win. UofSC says its students will benefit from the partnership through interaction with MLS stakeholders, league based internships and a speaker series for sports and entertainment students.