300 SC Air National Guard members headed to Saudi Arabia to support U.S. Central Command

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 300 airmen from McEntire Joint National Guard Base are on their way to the Middle East. According, to officials over the next several months the South Carolina Air National Guard also known as the Swamp Foxes will support U.S. Central Command by preserving operational depth, staging joint forces and projecting overwhelming combat power in the region.

“Swamp Fox Airmen are once again honored to deploy in support of our great nation’s national security objectives,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Akshai Gandhi, 169th Fighter Wing commander. “Our Citizen-Airmen are fully integrated with our active component brothers and sisters to partner with our allies in the Central Command area of responsibility to deliver air power where and when needed. As we have done numerous times in the past, the Swamp Foxes will illustrate the force multiplying capabilities of our air reserve component forces.”