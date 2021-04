COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia City Ballet is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a show about a legendary band! “Beatles The Ballet” will play Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Face coverings must be worn at all times and seating will be socially distanced. You can buy tickets on the Koger Center’s website.