Columbia VA hosting another vaccination clinic at Colonial Life Arena Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia VA is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., veterans of all ages, their spouses and care givers can visit the Colonial Life Arena to get the vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted, or you can schedule an appointment by calling 803-776-4000, extension 12873. The phone line will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care can check their eligibility at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.