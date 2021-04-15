Harmony Collection at Columbia hosting “Spring Fling Vendor Fair” this Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can get a little spring shopping done this Sunday at the ‘Spring Fling Vendor Fair.’ It will take place at the Harmony Collection at Columbia, a retirement & assisted living facility.

The event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. is open to the public and will feature 30 vendors, from jewelry and crafts to baked goods and more. The vendor fair will be in their front parking lot on Clemson Road.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.