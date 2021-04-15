House Judiciary Subcommittee hears testimony on voter access bill in the Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Inside the Statehouse Thursday morning, members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee met to hear testimony on a voter access bill. Introduced by Orangeburg Democratic Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter, the bill allows voters to register and cast their votes immediately at an absentee polling location, as many as 30 days prior to the election. It also removes the requirement that voters have to provide an excuse for voting absentee, allows for ballot drop boxes and allows voters to use college ID’s as an acceptable form of identification.

We reached out to the South Carolina Republican Party for a comment on the bill. Chairman Drew McKissick says “simply put, Democrats’ suggested changes to our voting laws would do nothing but make fraud easier. We’re wholeheartedly against any bill that would jeopardize the integrity of our elections.”