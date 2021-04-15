RCSD: Couple arrested for assault and robbery in parking lot of Dollar Tree on Two Notch Road

1/2 Kingkadae, John John Kingkade Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

2/2 Kingkadae, Krystal Krystal Kingkade Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a married couple has been arrested and charged with assaulting and robbing a man and woman after a traffic incident on Two Notch Road. According to authorities, 38-year-old John Kingdade and 27-year-old Krystal Kingdade were arrested at their home Wednesday and have each been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault and battery, first degree.

According to investigators, the victims were driving along Two Notch Road on Saturday, when another car cut them off and the driver of that vehicle motioned for the victims to pull into the Dollar Tree parking lot. Once in the parking lot, officials say John Kingdade approached the victims’ vehicle, began shouting racial slurs and then assaulted the male victim after he got out of the car. Officials say the female victim was assaulted as she attempted to aid the male victim.

Deputies say both victims’ cell phones were taken during the incident before the Kingdades left the scene.

Officials say both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Authorities say the Kingdades were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.