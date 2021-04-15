Two Five Points bars get liquor licenses terminated, two others suspended

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Department of Revenue has terminated the liquor licenses of two Five Points bars and suspended two others. The Department of Revenue says it has terminated the temporary liquor licenses of Breakers and Breakers Live, while Moosehead and Pavlov’s licenses were suspended.

In documents provided to ABC Columbia by the department, the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21 was cited as a reason for the termination or suspension of the licenses, along with public protests that were filed.