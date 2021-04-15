Victim of a fatal shooting at Brook Pines Apartment Complex is identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting at Brook Pines Apartment Complex.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Tevin Wise, 29, was found dead at the apartment complex just off Broad River Road on Wednesday.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the shooting appears to be isolated between people that know each other.

This case remains under investigation.