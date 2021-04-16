DHEC says there are more opportunities than ever to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more opportunities than ever to get vaccinated in the Midlands, starting with the Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. This mass vaccination site is open for both walk-in and drive-thru shots, seven days a week.

They are also providing sign language interpreters and language translators to help all South Carolinians.

Officials said they want to ensure there will be no reason to not be able to get vaccinated at the mall. If you are 65-years-old or up and need a ride to get your vaccine, call The COMET at 803-255-7123 to schedule a free ride. Officials say others can ride fixed routes 55, 75 or 501 for free if you are getting your vaccine.