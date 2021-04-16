K9 Nala helps Elgin Police with multiple drug busts this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Elgin say a K9 officer played a big part in two drug busts earlier this week. Investigators say, in one incident, officers seized more than two pounds of marijuana, close to $5,000 in cash, and a 9 millimeter handgun during a traffic stop.
Later that night, a man who police say smelled like marijuana walked by an officer in a convenience store, and a search revealed 16 grams of meth.
In both cases, police say K9 Nala played a big part in the arrests.