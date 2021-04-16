K9 Nala helps Elgin Police with multiple drug busts this week

1/3 K9 Nala Bust 1 Source: Supporters of the Elgin, SC Police Department - Facebook

2/3 K9 Nala Bust 2 Source: Supporters of the Elgin, SC Police Department - Facebook

3/3 K9 Nala Bust 3 Source: Supporters of the Elgin, SC Police Department - Facebook





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Elgin say a K9 officer played a big part in two drug busts earlier this week. Investigators say, in one incident, officers seized more than two pounds of marijuana, close to $5,000 in cash, and a 9 millimeter handgun during a traffic stop.

Later that night, a man who police say smelled like marijuana walked by an officer in a convenience store, and a search revealed 16 grams of meth.

In both cases, police say K9 Nala played a big part in the arrests.