Lexington Richland Five vaccinates school staff with help from Lexington Medical Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, Lexington Richland School District Five partnered with the Lexington Medical Center to vaccinate its school staff. The vaccinations were done at Dutch Fork High School.

We spoke with some teachers, about getting the shot.

The vaccine was provided to all district teachers, school support staff, student teachers, and district substitutes.