OCSO partnering with local leaders for series of neighborhood clean-up events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning Saturday, community leaders and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are launching a series of neighborhood clean-up events, and they are looking for volunteers. Volunteers are needed for the first event which begins at Jamison Pharmacy located at 1225 Goff Avenue on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office provided the following schedule for Saturday’s event:

10 a.m.: Volunteers gather at Jamison Pharmacy

10-10:30 a.m.: Welcome with words from Beyond the Moment Initiative partners, including representatives from Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Clean-up with volunteers divided into groups

12-12:30 p.m.: Closing words and fellowship

Volunteers are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation.

If you would like to help out on Saturday, you should contact Zea Folk, Partnership Liaison for the Beyond the Moment Initiative at zea@serveandconnect.net or 803-597-3154 ext 4.

Officials say the event is led by the Beyond the Movement initiative, which was launched by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Serve & Connect in 2020.

“The Beyond The Moment Initiative is about bringing the community together to make a difference”, shared Chief Chandra Gibbs with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. “The movement is facilitated through our partnership with Serve & Connect which has allowed us to continue our efforts working with communities all across the county. These combined efforts help to reinforce the established relationships with those that we serve.”

Officials say Beyond the Movement aims to bring diverse partners together and show up for neighbors in need.

“The Beyond the moment community clean-up event on Golf Ave. gives me a chance to give back to a community that helped rear me to be the person I am today,” shared Zea Folk, Partnership Liaison for the Beyond The Moment Initiative. “When I think of Goff Avenue, I think about the late Carolyn Hanton, a loving wife and mother who played an instrumental role in my life. Starting off with a community clean-up provides a chance to come together and do something that benefits more than one person.”

Future events are expected to be scheduled in May and June.