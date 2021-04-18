South Carolina State Bulldogs Close Out Spring Season In Thrilling Overtime Win

DOVER, DE— South Carolina State closed out the spring season posting a hard fought 31-28 overtime road win over Delaware State Saturday (April 17th) at Alumni Stadium.

Sophomore Shaquan Davis had stellar day on offense with four (4) catches for 146-yards and three touchdowns. Redshirt senior Tyrece Nick led the charge rushing with 12 carries for 71-yards, while throwing 4-of-6 for 159-yards in the win.

The Hornets jumped on the board first off, a 12-yard toss from Jared Lewis to Trey Gross at the 8:23 mark in the first quarter. Nick responded on a 43-yard strike to Deprince Haynes midway through the quarter.

Lewis put DSU ahead on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Gross with 5:27 remaining to push ahead 14-7. Redshirt sophomore Shaquan Davis 74-yard touchdown reception from Nick tied the score 14-14 early in the second quarter (10:48).

Sy’veon Wilkerson 13-yard punch with 5:52 left in the half gave Delaware State the lead once again, 21-14. Nick closed out the first half on his second touchdown pass of the night on a 43-yard connection to Davis to even the score 21-21.

Davis found the endzone again on his third touchdown reception of the day from redshirt sophomore Quincy Hill with 7:32 left in regulation. DSU’s Lewis third touchdown throw of 24-yards to Kwaanah Kollie proved to be the sting the Hornets needed to force overtime and tie the score for the fourth time of the night.

In overtime sophomore linebacker BJ Davis’s forced fumble set up the go ahead 23-yard game winning field to give the Bulldogs the 31-28 win over the Hornets and season sweep.

Davis led the Bulldogs defense with a game-high 13 tackles two (2) sacks, three (3) tackles for loss and two (2) forced fumbles. Teammates Chad Glichrist , Ridge Ford , Shaheem Haltiwanger and Chris Simmons all added seven (7) tackles respectively.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-1 overall, 2-0 MEAC, while the Hornets fall to 2-3 overall, 2-1 in the league.